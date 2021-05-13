Valiants prepare for spring game

HAHIRA –– The Valwood Valiants wrap up their spring schedule with an intrasquad spring game Friday evening at Goddard Field.
After a 3-7 record and missing the playoffs last season, the Valiants look to return to championship football this season. Also after losing their quarterback Pate Hogan and Region 3-3A Player of the Year Harrison Hamsley, there were some big holes to fill.
QB1 for the Valiants this year will be Dru Womack, who has been with Vailants the past three years. Womack got some time last year and has worked on his skill set as well as becoming a leader for the team in the weight room.
Valwood head football coach Justin Henderson knows having three of his offensive linemen return this season is a huge help for a Valiants team looking to be more physical this fall.
“Our O-line has three to four starters returning and we are going to get physical and fire off the ball.” Henderson said. “We want to establish a power running game, which with that mentality will help our defense get tougher as well.”
The Valiants offense last year was centered a lot around Hamsley, who will be playing at Georgia Southern this fall. The ball will be spread around to the talented backfield the Valiants have.
Henderson feels good about the backfield he has the pleasure of coaching this summer.
“We have a handful of backs we are confident about getting the ball to and that’s what we are going to do this year," Henderson said.
The Valwood spring game starts at 7 p.m.
