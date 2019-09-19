Valiants playing with a chip on their shoulder

HAHIRA –– Starting 1-2 on the season has the Valwood Valiants on edge to show how good they actually are.
Not to prove it for their fans, family, or opposing teams, but for themselves. They know that they’re better than what they’ve shown and they’re looking to showcase their talent this Friday against Heritage.
“We’re fired up about (the game),” Valwood head coach Justin Henderson said. “Team morale is good, they’ve had a great week of preparation, and I think these kids actually got a little chip on their shoulder because they know how good we are even though we’re only 1-2. They’re ready to get in there and show folks what they got, so it should be fun, I’m looking forward to it.”
Looking back at the two losses, Bowdon was their season-opener and it just slipped out of their hands. The game was truly theirs to lose, a couple miscues and questionable officiating put Valwood behind and it led to a loss.
Their game against North Florida Christian (NFC) was one of those games where the opposing star player had the game of his life with five touchdowns. Valwood grabbed the bull by the horns and got an early lead in the first half but just couldn’t contain NFC on special teams, and three touchdowns off kick returns powered the loss.
Those two games just barley got away from Valwood. They feel like they should be 3-0 right now and that has given them something to prove on Friday.
They want to showcase how talented they truly are against Heritage and halt their three-game winning streak. Heritage is 3-1 on the season and have shutout the last three teams they’ve faced, putting up an impressive 126 unanswered points.
“I think we’re ready. We want to win really bad,” freshman Gatlin Kimbro said. “(A win) would mean a lot, it would give us the momentum to keep going and doing what we do, and that’s win.”
Granted, the teams Heritage beat up on don’t really compare to the talents of a Valwood if we’re being honest and objective.
The combined record of the three teams Heritage beat is 1-10, and yes, you read that correctly.
On paper, Valwood’s 1-2 record isn’t impressive either, but they’ve played two defending state champions already in NFC and Frederica and beat Frederica.
Take it as you will, but from that alone Valwood is coming into this game battle-tested and Heritage has the momentum from bullying their “competition.”
Even with that said, Valwood players know not to underestimate this team.
“I feel like we know this team isn’t the best we’re going to play but we don’t need to underestimate them,” Kimbro said. “We need to go play our hardest and come out with a win.”
Coach Henderson noted that they’re approaching this game like they approached NFC. He knows that Heritage has playmaking athletes out wide, big kids in the trenches, and are well coached.
He’s also aware that his team is close to being something special. He’s stressed on cleaning up the little mistakes after every game and to get better every week. This week of practice has him excited to hit the field to see what his players can do.
Valwood takes on Heritage at Goddard Field on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
