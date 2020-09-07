Valiants open season with statement win over Generals

HAHIRA — The Valwood Valiants started their season off with a blowout win over the Georgia Christians Generals 51-8 Friday night.
This night was all about the seniors. As seniors Harrison Hamsley and Bay Moorman would cause a lot of problems for the Generals offense. They would team up to combine for eight tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery and a pair of touchdowns on the night.
“Everyone was really excited about this game with the team only being right down the road,” Hamsley said. “I mean we all know each other so that fueled us a bit.”
Hamsley and Moorman were fueled all night.
With this being the first game of the season, they knew they had to bring that fire for this game. Moorman was the driving factor for the team tonight on offense. Moorman on the ground would help the offense as he rushed for 59 yards and scored two touchdowns.
“I feel pretty good and this year getting to start at running back was an extra kick,” Moorman said. “Finally getting to start and getting two touchdowns feels great.”
The Valiants would come out on offense after a quick three-and-out thanks to their tenacious defense. The Valiants would open the drive with plays from senior quarterback Pate Hogan, who slipped away from defenders all night. Moorman took a handoff from Hogan and rumbled into the endzone for a 30-yard run. Putting Valwood up 37-0.
Valwood led Georgia Christian 30-0 at the half.
The Valiants defense held the Generals once again on offense late in the first quarter. After a bad snap the Valiants special teams would get the block.
Senior Russell Hunter scooped up the ball for a walk-in touchdown, pushing the lead up to 21-0 in the first half.
After a couple of exchanges of the ball the Generals found themselves in a bad position. The Valiants took advantage of the bad field position by forcing a safety –– making the score 23-0 with 6:07 left in the second quarter.
Georgia Christian would not lay down trailing by 23. Quarterback Seth Copeland led an impressive drive late in the second quarter, only to be halted by the Valiants’ defensive line.
Four plays later, Hogan found his speedy receiver Alec Brannen for a 42-yard pitch and catch in the second quarter.
Even with the large advantage at halftime, the Vailants had many problems on the offense side of the ball with three first-half fumbles and six dropped balls.
“A lot like I expected –– a lot of first game mistakes,” Valwood head coach Justin Henderson said. “We had a lot of missed tackles, but the effort and intensity was there. We got to be more disciplined this week. Players were trying to make the home run plays and big hits. I liked what I had seen tonight.
“Georgia Christian is going to give people fits this year. Their staff is doing a wonderful job with them kids. That quarterback is going to be stud coming up this season.”
Despite the fumbles and missed tackles, the Valiants’ defense held up great to open the season with six sacks on the night and three forced fumbles. They held the Generals to only eight points.
Once the offense wipes out the fumbles, the Valiants should be dangerous with Hogan and Moorman leading the way.
UP NEXT
Valwood faces Frederica Academy next Friday, Sept. 11 at Goddard Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
