Valiants' Manwell approaches senior year with something to prove

HAHIRA – In high school sports, all you need is one chance to show a college scout what you’ve got. Senior cornerback Chris Manwell wants to do just that in his last dance with Valwood.
Heading into the offseason, Manwell came in with a lot he wanted to improve on from the previous year. In terms of production, Manwell had a pretty light junior season with only 14 total tackles and nine solo stops.
This offseason, everything hits a little different for Manwell – knowing it’s going to be the last time he’ll play a season at Goddard Field. No senior athlete in the nation, Manwell included, would want to screw that up.
Preparing for the upcoming season, Manwell came away with something a little different about his mindset.
“This offseason for me has been about getting stronger and faster from last year.” Manwell said. “I’ve refined my skills a lot and have gotten much better from the previous year with gaining 10 more pounds over the summer.”
Putting on a couple more pounds couldn’t hurt. Manwell is looking to use the added weight to his advantage against the smaller wide receivers he will be lined up against this year.
As a senior, being a leader is something that comes with veteran status. Seniors must be able to push the underclassmen that are looking up to them to be their best at all times.
Manwell looks to be settling into that role nicely as the season kicks off Friday at Frederica Academy.
“I like to set examples for my teammates on what’s the very best,” Manwell said. “That’s how a leader should act in my eyes and that’s what I’ve been focused becoming this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.