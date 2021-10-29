HAHIRA – The Valwood Valiants (2-6, 0-1 GISA Region 3-3A) take on the Brookwood Warriors (3-5, 1-0) in region play tonight in Thomasville.
The last time these two teams got together, the game was a rollercoaster of emotions for the region championship. The Warriors left Goodard Field as region champions on 38-yard field goal as time expired.
Last year's game featured Region Players of the Year for the respective teams as Valwood's Harrison Hamsley and Brookwood's Nathen Yokely put on a show under the Friday night lights.
This time around, both teams are trying to stay alive in the fight for the region championship.
The Valiants dropped their region opener to Southland Academy Raiders 23-6 last Friday.
The Valiants look to turn around their offensive struggles from a week ago as they produced only six points and gave the ball away three times throughout the game.
Quarterback Dru Womack had a tough night, getting intercepted twice in the game.
The Valiants defense showed fight throughout with the help of Worth Kimbro coming up with two sacks. Mills Moorman made his presence known in the backfield as well, as he also recorded a sack.
The Valiants will look to slow down a hot Brookwood offense tonight.
The Warriors come into tonight's game coming off a tough battle against the Tiftarea Academy Panthers that saw them win 29-22. With them already having a win in the region, tonight could set them up nicely in Region 3-3A.
Can the Valiants get back in the fight this weekend or will the Warriors rain on their parade for one more year? Tonight's game kicks off at 7:30 in Thomasville.
