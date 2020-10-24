HAHIRA—The Valwood Valiants (2-3) will be facing off against the Southwest Georgia Academy Warriors (5-1) this Friday night at Goddard Field at 7:30.
The Valiants suffered an embarrassing lost to the defending state champs last week, losing 56-0 against John Milledge Academy.
The Warriors on the other hand are coming off an impressive victory over Southland Academy Raiders 49-18.
Last week’s game did not start hot for the Valiants. The first five possessions resulted in either turnovers or punts..
Valwood has been practicing hard this week and working on more ball security. The offense dangerous when it is clicking on all levels.
Offensive coordinator Israel Troup pulled the team together on Tuesday and told them it is time to get things rolling this Friday and have a fast start.
A big target on offense is returning to the field this Friday in Harrison Hamsely the team’s leading receiver. He feels that the offense will have a better start with the way they been practicing.
“It feels good to be back out here with my boys able to put the work and help each other get better as a team,” Hamsely said. “I know from watching film I will have a lot of chance this week and I have to execute on them to help my team get the victory.”
The Warriors are coached by Daniel McFather. McFather was a long-time coach at Randolph-Clay High School until he decided to take the job at SGA.
This season the Warriors have started off with five wins and one loss. After dropping their season opener, the Warriors have ripped off five straight wins coming into Friday night.
Even with everything that has gone on this season the Valiants have stayed strong as team and will continue to push forward.
Each day they will continue to improve as a team and it shows every Friday night and at practice through out the week.
Head Coach Justin Henderson knows this is great game to get his team back on track and to get ready for the playoffs.
“I think we have had a good week of pratcie and got some key players back this week,” Henderson said. “The kids and the coaches have great attitude, and they know what the goal is for the season.”
They will have to stop a run heavy offense ran by McFather.
“They are a physical football team that loves to run the wing-t offense with there two big backs and their speedy back. We will have to focus this week on stopping the run game as a team.”
