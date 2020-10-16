Valiants look for redemption against JMA

HAHIRA—The Valwood Valiants (2-2) will have a chance this week to turn the season around. The team will travel to Milledgeville, GA to face the state champs John Milledge Academy Trojans (4-0).
Valwood’s last game resulted in an impressive 42-7 win over the Baconton Charter Blazers.
The Trojans have been on a tear this season opening its first four games with dominating wins. The Trojans last game came against Gatewood which resulted in 40- 0 blowout win for the Trojans.
Valiants know the Trojans well since this is the team that stopped the Valiants championship season a year ago. The Trojans beat the Valiants 62-19 in the previous matchup between both teams.
The Valiants have a chance to get revenge from last season and get that bad taste out of their mouths.
Senior Running back Bay Moorman believes this year will be lot different for his team.
“We’ve basically had two bye weeks and been working really hard to prepare for the JMA offense and how to attack them on defense,” Moorman said. “This has been the best two weeks of practice by far through out the season the team is locked in and were ready for them.”
Moorman, who was defensive player of the year last season, knows that this year they will have to do better against the run.
The Valiants have had trouble throughout the season with the turnover bug and the same problem when they faced JMA last season.
With these last few weeks off, the Valiants are confident that they have fixed that issue and are ready to give the Trojans everything they are asking for.
Head Coach Justin Henderson knows this is going to be a big test this week and knows his team is well prepared for them.
“It’s been difficulty with COVID over this season, but I believe with the time preparation that we have we are more than ready,” Henderson said. “The team is not at a fully 100 percent but if were traveling up there we are expecting to come back with a win.”
This rematch of the state championship will be fun to watch. Its rare that you get the same team facing off again in the regular season especially in the middle of the season.
The Valiants and Trojans are set to face off at 7:30 in Milledgeville.
