Valiants host Warriors with region at stake

HAHIRA –– The Valwood Valiants (3-5, 1-0 Region 3-3A) host region rival Brookwood (6-3, 1-0) tonight with the region championship on the line.
The Valiants are coming off a nail-biting 22-20 win against the Southland Raiders last week. Brookwood is riding a four-game winning streak after edging out Tiftarea Academy in a close game, 28-27.
The Valiants posted 100 yards on the ground last week, with senior Bay Moorman running through tackles and the offensive line opening holes for him.
Also, Valwood got its passing game on track as senior quarterback Pate Hogan went 26-for-33 for 233 yards through the air.
Hogan and his favorite target, Harrison Hamsley, connected for 10 catches and 114 yards with his longest being a 31-yarder that set up the game-winning field goal.
Brookwood is undefeated in region play and could take control of the region with a win.
Head coach Justin Henderson and the Valiants have won their region the last two years and look to make it three straight tonight.
“It’s always tight when the two of us get together and no matter how good we are or how good they are, it's going to be a battle,” Henderson said. “They are a tough team and they spread the ball out and get the ball out really fast, but I know my team and we will get this win Friday at home.”
The Valiants are gunning for their first home victory since playing Baconton Charter in Week 4. Kickoff for tonight's game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
