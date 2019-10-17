Valiants focusing on stopping the run against Raiders

HAHIRA –– Valwood (4-2) is gearing up to face region rival Southland Academy (4-2) Friday, with both teams 1-0 in the Region 3-3A.
Valwood’s first region game came against Tiftarea, where they escaped with a 21-14 win.
Now they’ll face Southland, who is coming off their first region game against Brookwood last week, winning 40-20.
“It’s obviously the biggest game of the year.” Valwood head coach Justin Henderson said. “Winning this game puts us in prime position to win region. It doesn’t lock it up or anything like that, we still got two region games and a tough crossover game. But this is the most important game of the year and we’re approaching it as such.”
Valwood is on a three-game win streak and have found a way to win games through all kinds of adversity. Battle-tested is now an understatement for them.
Bouncing back from a 14-7 victory over the winless Creekside Christian Academy, Valwood will look to actually get a rhythm going for the final games of the regular season. That game should still be on their minds as they almost lost after taking them too lightly.
Valwood saw all the mishaps that they need to tighten up before facing a team like Southland. For the first time, the Creekside game didn’t give Valwood troubles as far as injuries. It was the penalties, execution, and lack of focus that hurt them.
Southland isn’t the type of team to let Valwood recover like they did against Creekside. Much like Creekside and Tiftarea, Southland also likes to run the ball and stopping it has been a challenge for Valwood so far.
“We’ve got to focus in on stopping the run,” Henderson said. “We knew that’d be our booger bear all year. So far points wise, knock on wood, it hasn’t killed us but it keeps the offense off the field. We can’t get any kind of rhythm when you sit there and watch the defense six, seven, eight minutes at a time.”
Against Creekside, Valwood was held to one drive in the first quarter. They began their second drive of the game with just seconds left to go before the second quarter and they had no rhythm going for them early on.
That can’t be the case against Southland.
Southland’s senior running back, Clay Owens, is coming in averaging 137.5 yards per game and has 15 touchdowns on the ground. Owens may be the biggest challenge at the running back position Valwood has seen all year long.
How Valwood maintains the run and manages the time of possession will be a big part of winning the game. Forcing Southland to throw more than they plan will be an advantage for Valwood as they’ve played well in pass coverage this season.
Getting the offense going won’t be hard as long as they keep drives alive and don’t end them early with penalties or turnovers. Valwood has enough weapons on offense to get points on the board, if they can get them going.
Valwood is playing without three starters due to season ending injuries to each of them. But that just adds more adversity, something Valwood has overcame time and time again this year.
Kickoff against Southland is scheduled for 7:30 tonight at Goddard Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.