Valiants feeling good ahead of finale against Panthers

HAHIRA –– The Valwood Valiants (3-6, 1-1 GISA Region 3-3A) hit the road Friday night to take on their region rivals, the Tiftarea Academy Panthers (4-4, 0-2) in Chula, Ga.
The Valiants are coming off a heartbreaking 27-24 loss to the Brookwood Warriors in the potential region championship game last week. The Warriors won on a last-second, 36-yard field goal by Nathan Yokely.
The Panthers didn’t fare much better in a 44-12 loss to region rival Southland Academy..
The Valiants started their last game with a surprise onside kick and got the ball into the end zone early. After that, points were hard to come by over the next three quarters.
Though the Valiants had multiple opportunities throughout to put the game away, Brookwood found ways to respond to stay within reach.
The Valiants defense and special teams produced three turnovers and a blocked punt last week. The defense looks to continue its success this week against the Panthers.
Valiants senior running back and middle linebacker Bay Moorman feels confident in the team heading into Friday’s game.
“I feel pretty good about this game, especially after what happened last week,” Moorman said. “As long as we stick together and fight hard, despite the recent problems, we should go in there and play hard.”
Moorman and the Valwood offense had an off night last week on the ground –– only rushing for 50 yards against the Warriors.
The Valiants will be looking to turn that around this week.
The Panthers are coached by Erik Soliday. His Panthers look to spread opponents out and run right down their throats.
Soliday and the Panthers will be looking to do what Brookwood did last week –– beat a Valwood team that has given them a hard time the past three years.
Last year, the Valiants beat the Panthers 21-14 in close matchup. This year, the Panthers are looking for a different outcome.
Valwood head coach Justin Henderson knows his team must be physical this week against their rivals from Chula.
“We’ve got to play physical football because that’s their mindset and that’s what they like to do,” Henderson said. “Just try to stick as many athletes as I can in the box to keep it beefed up for this week’s matchup.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
