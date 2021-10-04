Valiants falter in shutout loss to Trojans

HAHIRA – The Valwood Valiants (1-5) had a rough night as the defending state champion John Milledge Academy Trojans (6-0) would be the victor 56-0 Friday night.
The Valiants defense faced another challenging test against a Trojans' offense, led by quarterback Briggs Eady, that made quick work with the ball.
Opening the game on two straight chunk plays of more than 12 yards, the Trojans found themselves in Valiants' territory. One play later, the Trojans dialed up a touch pass for Chaze Goddard to go around the edge for a 14-yard touchdown, making the score 7-0 with 10:16 left in the first quarter.
Starting quarterback Dru Womack was back in the lineup for the Valiants, who looked to duplicate their 44-point performance from last week against North Florida Christian.
The Valiants' offense started off slowly on their first possession, going three and out against a tough Trojans defense.
On their next possession, it only took three plays for the Trojans to find the end zone as Eady hooked up with Goddard for a 9-yard touchdown, extending the lead to 14-0.
Both defenses went into a battle as the first quarter ended.
The Valiants came out strong with freshman Mills Moorman leading the charge, registering three tackles and flying around the field as the defense got the ball back into the hands of the offense.
Womack and the Valiants didn’t waste any time picking up big plays. Womack handed the ball off to Noah Pettigrew, who ripped off a 47-yard run to set the Valiants up in striking position.
The Trojans' defense broke through the line to hound Womack into a bad throw that resulted in a crucial interception in the red zone. The Trojans produced 14 more points on the ground as Javian Butts and Eady scored to give the Trojans a commanding 28-0 halftime lead.
The Valiants' offense struggled to find their footing throughout as the team managed just 25 yards of total offense in the first half.
UP NEXT
The Valiants will look to bounce back next week on the road when they visit Southwest Georgia Academy Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
