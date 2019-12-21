Valwood travelled back to Thomasville Saturday to take on the Westfield Hornets from Perry, Ga., in the Holiday Hoops tournament hosted by Brookwood School. This trip to Thomasville wasn’t quite as successful, however, as the Valiants fell 51-40 to the Hornets. Demonte Taylor led Valwood with 10 points and Alec Brannen added nine. Valwood will travel to Tift County High School next Friday, Dec. 27 to take on Pacelli in the McDonalds Christmas Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.