Valiants fall short in shootout with Warriors

HAHIRA — The Valwood Valiants (2-4) fought all night against the Southwest Georgia Academy Warriors (6-1), but fell short in a 42-30 loss Friday night.
The Valiants and Warriors traded haymakers throughout. Valiants head coach Justin Henderson felt he had his Valiants in the right place all night and it showed.
However, Daniel McFather’s Warriors led by its two-head monster in the backfield, gave the Valiants’ defense all it could handle.
Going into the second half, the Valiants felt they needed to bring more energy as they trailed 28-14 at halftime.
Something had to change.
Valiants senior quarterback Pate Hogan hooked up with fellow senior Russell Hunter on a 23-yard pitch and catch to get the Valiants off a spark to open the second half.
Hogan found senior tight end Harrison Hamsley for another 16 yards and the Valiants were on the move.
Unfortunately, drops would haunt the Valiants once they got into the red zone.
A pair of crucial drops on second and third down forced them to settle for a field goal to make the score 28-17 with 8:43 left in the third quarter.
Following the field goal, the Warriors wasted little time with the kickoff –– getting the ball deep into Valiants territory to open their drive from the Valiants’ 25-yard line.
The Warriors only needed five plays to punch the ball into the end zone with Tyler Shiering going in from 15 yards out to push the SGA lead to 35-17 with 6:45 remaining in the third quarter.
On the next Valwood drive, Hogan found junior wide receiver Dru Womack down the sideline for 27 yards to push the Valiants inside the Warriors’ 10-yard line.
From there, Hogan found Hamsley for a 3-yard touchdown; cutting the Warriors’ lead to 35-24 late in the third quarter.
Down by 11 heading into the fourth quarter, the Valiants looked to their defense for some momentum.
The Valiants defense came up with a key fourth-down stop to turn the Warriors over on downs.
On the ensuing drive, the Valiants opened with a handoff to Bay Moorman for eight yards.
On consecutive plays, Hogan called his own number and picked up two first-downs to get into Warriors’ territory.
Hogan faked the ball to Moorman and found Hamsely for a 34-yard touchdown to pull the Valiants within five points of the Warriors, 35-30.
With only a five-point deficit, the Valiants needed another stop on defense.
It came down to a game of inches as the Valiants forced the Warriors into a fourth-down situation.
On fourth-down, sophomore Zane Smith levied a big hit to force a fumble.
However, the ball bounced the wrong way for the Valiants as the Warriors dove on it beyond the first-down marker to preserve the victory. The Warriors tacked on one more score for the final margin.
Despite another tough loss, Henderson was very impressed with his team and knows they are battle-tested.
“We got to recoup really fast with us traveling to Pinewood next Tuesday, but I know we had a brutal stretch with the state champs and this SGA team,” Henderson said. “We had a lot of guys step up tonight and make great plays for us, but I love the way we fought, and we are going to continue to fight.”
UP NEXT
Valwood went on the road Tuesday night to face Pinewood Christian Patriots in Bellville, Ga.
