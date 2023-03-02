HAHIRA – The Valwood Valiants held a 2-1 lead heading into the seventh inning against the Maclay Marauders.
However, a game-tying run from Hugh Thomas and a pair of runs in the eighth inning allowed the Marauders (2-0) to escape with a 4-2 win over the Valiants (2-2).
Despite the loss, head coach Robert Shipman remained optimistic about his team’s performance throughout the game.
“We had two miscues, but by and large the whole game, I mean we played pretty tight,” Shipman said. “We had the bunt right there we didn’t pick up, and then we have a bunt coverage that was busted. We just didn’t rotate to the ball.”
Those two fielding errors both came in the eighth inning, allowing the Marauders to load the bases before a single from pitcher Hayden McNeil brought in Chase Fuller and Ezekiel Podgorski. The Valiants were then shut down by McNeil in the bottom half of the inning to close out the game.
Still, it was Valwood who led for most of the game. The Valiants got the scoring started in the bottom of the first as an error allowed freshman outfielder Maddox Coile to score.
This came after a strong start to the game by junior pitcher Dalton Smith, who struck out all three batters to open up the game. His hot start continued into the second inning as he struck out another batter.
However, Smith’s time on the mound would be cut short following a third inning that saw him walk three batters and give up a run. Valwood would turn to junior outfielder and pitcher Jack Drew for most of the remainder of the game.
Though he only recorded three strikeouts, Drew played what Shipman thought was a phenomenal game as he kept the Marauders at bay for three innings.
“I tell you, Griffin, he threw a gritty three innings, but I thought Jack Drew was lights out,” Shipman said. “He was in and out [and] up and down. he really did a good job of coming in and just holding it steady. I was impressed. and the way he did it. The poise in which he did it with. There were some big pitches he had to make and he made them.”
After going cold following the first inning, the Valiants’ bats came to life in the sixth inning just as McNeil entered the game.
The Valiants recorded two hits and loaded the bases. A hit by pitch on Drew brought in Coile for his second run of the afternoon. However, just as it seemed the Valiants were about to open the flood gates, McNeil and the Marauders stiffened, clamping down on the Valiants to strand three runners on base.
Shipman had high praise for McNeil while also believing that his team will improve at fouling off more good pitches.
“He had two pitches that had some… his arm speed, and he had like a slider that had a little depth to it,” Shipman said. “It’s early in the season. I mean, I suspect as we go on through the season, we’ll be able to foul some of those better pitches off. He certainly wasn’t giving any of our top hitters something right down the middle to hit, good pitches to hit, but he did a good job coming in and closing just like the title requires.”
Maclay’s offense carried the momentum into the seventh inning, rattling off three hits to knot the game up at two.
Still, the Valiants had an opportunity to win the game in the bottom of the seventh, as sophomore pinch runner Triston White had advanced to third. However, in an attempt to steal second, Coile was thrown out, sending the game into extra innings.
“That’s a dirt ball read and that’s the baserunner’ call,” Shipman said of the play. “Here’s where we’re going to get better, and Coile is, he’s one of the harder if not the hardest working kids on the team, and he’s a freshman. The effort is there, but in hindsight, if he had to do again, he’d tell you that he’d made sure he’s able to make that standing up because the most important run was on third base. The kid had a heck of a ball game. He’s only going to get better. Man, I’m glad I’m gonna have him for the next four years.”
UPDATE
The Valiants picked up a 5-2 home win against St. John Paul II Wednesday afternoon.
With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth, Dalton Smith drew a walk that brought in a run to give Valwood the lead.
Pitcher Matthew Kerrigan earned the victory for the Valiants. The left-hander allowed no runs and no hits over four innings, striking out seven with no walks. Jack Drew recorded the final three outs to get the save for the Valiants.
Kerrigan, Smith, Dwyan Powell and Conner Hutto all had one hit for the Valiants in the win.
UP NEXT
Valwood (4-2) hosts Hamilton County (Fla.) in a non-region game Monday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m.
