Valiants face rival Knights in non-conference showdown

HAHIRA — The Valwood Valiants (1-0) face off against their non-conference rivals Frederica Academy (0-0) tonight at Goddard Field.
The Valiants come into tonight fresh off a win to open this season after cruising past Georgia Christian 51-8 last week. For Frederica, tonight’s game will be its season opener.
What better way to open a season other than saying hello to a rival?
Even with injuries pulling up at Valwood this week, the Valiants are very much prepared for what Federica has to offer. Head coach Justin Henderson is aware of how big this game is and how dangerous Federica could be.
Henderson is 2-1 against Frederica with one win coming in the playoffs.
“It’s kind of hard to judge with what they got so far,” Henderson said. “I know they are going to fight for 48 minutes, so I know were in for a fight. … I know they are going to be in good position, and they are coached well. Coach Dereck's doing a great job with what he has over there, and I know they are ready just as we are.”
Frederica is coached by Brandon Dereck who is coming off a 4-6 season in 2019.
Valwood is coming off a 51-point night with just 250 yards of total offense. The Valiants’ defense forced three fumbles, one blocked punt and a safety.
Harrison Hamsley had an impressive game last week, filling the stat sheet for the Valiants. Hamsley had two sacks on defense and an impressive catch for 59 yards.
With Valiants’ offense not getting off to a great start last week, quarterback Pate Hogan still looked very promising.
Offensive line captain Wright Kimbro believes his team is well prepared for this week’s game and spoke about what this rivalry means to the team.
“We feel great this week,” Kimbro said. “We are very excited to play Frederica. We got great coaches and kids that want to play and have heart.”
Bragging rights are on the line when the Valiants and Knights collide tonight. The Valiants want to make it two years in a row with a win against the Knights. Frederica looks to start its season off with a win and what better way to open the season than a rivalry win.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
