HAHIRA – Playing in their final home game of the regular season, the Valwood Valiants got hot at the right time.
With the game knotted at 2, the Valiants (7-12) exploded for five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to charge past the Maclay Marauders (9-8) 8-2 Monday evening.
"Overall, the last five games, we've been starting to hit the ball and working real hard on just trying to square the ball up and make good contact and the balls have been falling," Valwood head coach Robert Shipman said.
Utility player Jack Greene led off the bottom of the fifth for the Valiants with a double to left field. Maclay pitcher Kolton Lawson hit AJ Thompson with a pitch to put two men on with no outs before a wild pitch sailed over the head of Jack Drew to move Greene to third and Thompson to second.
Drew made contact for a sacrifice ground out to bring in Greene to break the 2-2 tie. On the next at-bat, Maddox Coile doubled to left to bring in Thompson followed by a Cole Belue single to left to move Coile to third.
A sac fly by sophomore Cory Backe brought Coile in to score to make it 5-2 in favor of the Valiants.
From there, the bleeding continued for Maclay, who made two pitching changes during Valwood's surge.
Matthew Kerrigan came to the plate with two outs and singled to left field to bring in Belue then Dalton Smith singled to right field to bring Kerrigan across to give Valwood a 7-2 lead before Maclay finally earned the third out to end the inning.
With the offense handing him a sizable lead to protect, Greene responded by forcing two line outs and striking out Zach Lowe looking to get out of the sixth.
Coile tacked on another run with an RBI in the bottom of the sixth to cap the Valiants' third straight win and a successful home finale.
Greene, Belue and Coile had three hits apiece with Greene and Coile combining to smack three doubles on the day. Kerrigan went 2 for 3 with three RBIs in the win.
"Everybody stepped up their game and I really believe it has a lot to do with scoring more runs and taking that pressure off you and playing with more freedom," Shipman said. "With pitching, we got some timely hitting, we got some pretty good base running – we made that one error, but that's going to always equate to being in a ballgame."
The Valiants got solid outings from three pitchers on Monday as Kerrigan pitched two innings with three hits and three strikeouts; Smith pitched two innings with one hit, two runs, two walks and a strikeout while Greene pitched the final three innings and struck out two Marauders with a walk and didn't allow a hit.
Lawson, George Grant, Cole Lewis and Zeke Podgorski each had a hit for Maclay in the loss.
Lawson pitched four innings and allowed seven hits and four earned runs with three walks and two strikeouts.
In two innings of relief, Hayden McNeil and Grant combined to allow six hits and four runs with one strikeout in the Valiants' game-turning run.
UP NEXT
Valwood traveled to Dawson, Ga. Tuesday to face Terrell Academy Eagles (11-4) in a 4 p.m. non-region game. The Valiants will wrap up the regular season on the road against Hamilton County this Thursday, April 21.
"The mindset is, 'Look, we're very different from when we played you the first time,'" Shipman said of Tuesday's matchup. "We have an idea of what our identity is. Our identity is we're going to play very hard no matter what the situation is, no matter if it's in victory or defeat. We're going to pitch well and we're going to pick each other up. That's who we are.
"We're going to be that team that hopefully nobody wants to play because everything we do is going to be wide open and those guys are busting it. They're gonna pull for each other, we're going to have some energy in the dugout and we're going to throw a bunch of strikes. Now, on any given day, it could be bad. Maybe they're hot. Or, maybe – in baseball, it's the law of averages – maybe the averages will come back to us. We're going to go out, play the way we've been playing and let the chips fall where they may."
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
