From 2014-18, Region 2 in GISA volleyball has seen only one champion: the Valwood Valiants.
The Valiants earned a No. 1 seed and look to continue their success in the GISA state playoffs, beginning Friday at The Heritage School in Newnan.
Valwood plays Monsignor Donovan at 1 p.m. in the first round.
The Valiants wrapped their fourth consecutive region title with a 3-0 win against First Presbyterian Christian Academy, going 25-9, 25-12 and 25-9. It's also their fourth straight year with an undefeated region record under coach Val Gallahan.
Seniors Nicole Manwell and Erin Moss have been essential to the Valiants' success.
“I fell in love with volleyball at Valwood, so Valwood will always be home for me," Moss said. "Playing here has given me so many unforgettable memories and has allowed me to make so many wonderful relationships with amazing people. I will be forever grateful for all of the things that Valwood volleyball has placed in my life.
"Winning our fourth straight region championship just proves that the hard work and dedication that we pour into making Valwood one of the best programs in South Georgia is paying off. Now that we’ve achieved that goal, we have to go to the state and prove that we’re one of the best in the state, and I’m confident that our girls are fully capable of doing just that.”
Manwell collected 72 aces and 75 digs in the regular season. Moss tallied 66 aces, 89 digs, 286 kills and 43 blocks. Kennedy Kimbro had 43 aces, 88 digs and 57 kills. Makayla Yates finished the span with 68 kills, Gracyn Sanderlin had 64 and Ellie Griner 60.
