Valiants can’t overcome first-half hole in loss to Patriots

BELLVILLE, Ga. — The Valwood Valiants (2-5) came out with energy, but the Pinewood Patriots (3-2) used a heavy dose of the run game to pick up a 48-17 victory Tuesday night.
Coming off a tough game last Friday against Southwest Georgia Academy, the Valiants faced a quick turnaround four days later against the Pinewood Patriots.
Valiants quarterback Pate Hogan struggled through a rough outing for the Valiants. Valwood’s first possession out of halftime ended with the Patriots picking off Hogan for the second time and taking it back for a touchdown to extend the Patriots’ lead to 34-3.
Hogan never got in sync Tuesday, starting the second half 0-for-6 with an interception. The Patriots’ defense was all over him all night and made him uncomfortable.
The next possession for the Patriots ended as soon as the ball touched Wilson’s hands. Wilson streaked down the field for an 80-yard touchdown to push the Pinewood lead to 41-3 with 5:38 left in the third quarter.
Valwood mounted a response as senior Bay Moorman would not be denied on a 37-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 41-10 late in the third quarter.
The Patriots opened the second half with the same formula they used in the first half with some smash mouth football. Patriots quarterback Mic Wilson proved unstoppable for the Valiants as he drove the offense downfield with ease.
On that drive, the Valiants gave up four consecutive first-downs. Wilson handed off to one of Pinewood’s many running backs for a 12-yard touchdown, making the score 28-3 early in the second half.
Valwood trailed Pinewood 21-3 at halftime.
The Patriots thrived on third-downs as they scored each of their first three touchdowns in third-and-long situations. Early in the second quarter, Wilson called his own number and broke a 47-yard touchdown to make the score 14-3.
With the non-region schedule out of the way, the Valiants’ focus turns to region play.
Valwood head coach Justin Henderson knows it will be tough, but he believes his Valiants will make the postseason.
“Region games, it’s rivals that have been playing against each other their entire lives and it’s going to be competitive,” Henderson said. “Once we cut out the turnovers and make the tackles to not give up the big plays, I believe we can make a run.”
UP NEXT
Valwood travels to Americus to open region play against Southland Academy Nov. 6.
