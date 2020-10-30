This week, we shine the Valiant Spotlight on senior offensive lineman Will Vickers. Vickers is the son of Whit and Elizabeth Vickers.
Vickers is playing his first year at Valwood after transferring from Valdosta High School. Making a transition from a traditional powerhouse like Valdosta to Valwood would be tough on most players, but Vickers feels right at home with the Valiants.
The offensive guard had friends and family at Valwood years before he arrived, which made the transition seamless.
Vickers grew up playing football until he got to high school and decided to take a break due to a hip injury.
Growing up, Vickers played football under his dad at the Boys and Girls Club in Valdosta with a couple of his current Valwood teammates.
After talking with Vickers, one would think he played lineman as a kid, even in flag football but that was not the case.
“I played quarterback for my dad as a kid because I was the biggest and the tallest out of the rest of the kids and I had a pretty nice arm I must say,” Vickers said. “As I got into middle school, I was on the line from there on then.”
Vickers has fallen in love with being on the line. His favorite is still split between the offensive line and defensive line now.
Vickers has thrown some impressive blocks this season, many resulting in a lineman’s dream –– a pancake.
“It’s the equivalent of a running back getting a touchdown for a lineman to get a pancake block on a defensive player,” Vickers said. “Especially when I’m pulling and see them little cornerbacks out there my eyes just light up.”
Even with this being his first season back after a three-year break, he has not missed a step. Though he isn’t the tallest or the biggest, Vickers relies on heart and toughness to lead the Valiants’ offensive line.
Vickers knows the Valiants’ offense is only as good as its offensive line.
“We have to be more physical up front and finish our blocks to keep our quarterback off the ground and open up holes for our backs,” Vickers said. “That starts with us. We had a great game against SGA this past Friday night and we look to continue that success until the end of the season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.