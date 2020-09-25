Valiant Spotlight of the Week: Sam Clements

HAHIRA –– Valwood School, home of the Valiants, is home to many great student athletes. The football team is loaded of gems and smart young men.
This week, we will be focusing on a stud of a player. Junior linebacker/running back Sam Clements. Clemennts is 17 years old and has attended Valwood for six years now. He has been playing Valwood football since he was freshman.
Clements is not your ordinary kid either this young man plays multiple sports. Clements also plays for the basketball team and in the springtime, runs track.
Clements have set some goals for this upcoming season and from talking with him he very team driven.
“Well really do everything I can on both sides of the ball to help my team win region and state,” Clements said. “So, for me its just do my job and do the best I can.”
After coming off a nice sophomore campaign, Clements saw a lot of snaps last year routing with the upperclassmen in front of him. With limited snaps, Sam still made in impact on a Valwood team that played for a state championship.
Clements used this summer and the offseason to become a better player for his team to help them get back to state this year.
“I worked a lot this summer with friends and I also worked with Coach Dom," Clements said. "He made me a lot better with footwork and with my speed. Working with him this summer have made a lot better for this season.”
So far this season, his hard work has been paying off. Clements has eight tackles on the season and two rushing touchdowns.
Clements was very excited talking about his first touchdown of the season coming in the season opener against Georgia Christian.
“It was so awesome when I took the handoff and saw the hole," Clements said. "I beat one man and then I was in the end zone. I came to sideline and they were asking was that my first touchdown.”
Clements will be the seeing the end zone more often this season as games go by. He has gotten better each game.
Sam's parents, Dale and Christi Clements, have provided a great support system for him and have done a great job raising the young man.
Clements talked about what his family means to him and what they have done for him.
“I have two amazing parents that love me and support though everything," Clements said. "My brother and sister are always there for me when I need them. They just made so we all have strong core.”
Valiants head coach Justin Henderson expects a lot from Sam this year and thus far, he hasn’t disappointed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.