Valiant Spotlight of the Week: Pate Hogan

HAHIRA –– This week, we profile the captain of the Valwood Valiants' offense, senior quarterback Pate Hogan.
Hogan is a senior at Valwood School, having played football for the Valiants since his junior year.
He's an atypical quarterback. Hogan once played on the defensive side of the ball at the positions of linebacker and defensive end.
When it comes to being tough, there aren't many tougher positions than those. Those positions have helped mold Hogan into the quarterback he is today.
Hogan toughness is just one of many things about him. When Hogan pulls that ball down to run, he is not looking to slide, he is looking to run through you for them extra yards.
When you ask Hogan teammates and coaches about him, they could not help but to say he is determined. This young man is determined at everything he does and is going to give it a 100 percent no matter what.
His quarterback coach and offensive coordinator loves the way Hogan is determined through out the game he is never rattled and looking to win at all cost.
Even if that means playing another position.
Last year, Hogan split time with another quarterback, Zack Paulk, last season. Hogan faced adversity, but overcame it to lead the Valiants to the state championship.
“It honestly made me work harder because you never want to share reps with anybody and I know I want to get all my reps in,” Hogan said.
Hogan's worst game a year ago helped him out to find out what kind of worker he really was. After that game, Hogan was moved to slot wide receiver. A few games later, Hogan got his job back and never looked back.
“I think all of those shared reps and working harder to get my job really helped me out a lot," Hogan said. "I felt like I had a lot more to prove to myself and my teammates.”
Hogan is coming off an impressive junior campaign that saw him throw for 2,366 yards and 14 touchdowns. This year, Hogan is on pace to beat both marks already with 625 passing yards and seven touchdowns through the first four games.
Hogan is blessed to have parents who have brought him through football.
His dad, Ben Hogan, taught him everything he knows from being a former college quarterback. His mom, Leigh Ann, has raised Pate to be a great Christian man.
To this point, Hogan has received offers from LaGrange College and Sewanee University.
