CLEVELAND, Miss. –– The Valdosta State Blazers fought hard during its doubleheader versus Delta State but fell short, dropping game one 4-3 followed by a 15-14 loss in 11 innings.
The Blazers (14-12, 12-11 Gulf South Conference) were led by Nick Lewis who recorded five hits with four RBI over the course of both games, followed by a stellar performance from Carson Neal who went a perfect four-for-four in game two. The Blazers played from behind the entirety of game one of the doubleheader and it wasn't until the fifth where VSU put runs on the board. VSU made it a game, scoring one run in the sixth and eighth to make it a one run game. DSU finished the game strong to take game one on the day. Game two was slightly different as there were a total of 37 hits and 29 runs, compared to the first games 16 hits and seven runs. DSU looked to have ended the game early, putting itself up 8-2 after six, but three straight innings of three runs from the Blazers made it the high scoring game it was. DSU was also able to add on a run in the last three innings to force extras. VSU was able to take a two-run advantage in the 11th, but DSU came away with a walk off hit by pitch to take the series. In total, VSU recorded 25 hits off 80 at-bats, where DSU held the edge with 28 hits off 82 at-bats. In the high scoring game two, VSU left 14 runners stranded while DSU left 15 on the base pads.
The Blazers return home next weekend for an important GSC matchup versus West Alabama. VSU will play a doubleheader Saturday, Apr. 10, starting at 2 p.m., followed by a single game the following day at 1 p.m. Fans can access links to live stats, audio/video streaming and ticket information for the games at vstateblazers.com on the baseball schedule page.
DELTA STATE 4, VALDOSTA STATE 3
Delta State got off to a hot start, holding the Blazers to just one hit through the first three innings of play while it was able to sneak ahead with three runs. DSU came away with one during its first look at the plate in the first inning, followed by a pair of runs the following inning. The Statesmen kept it rolling where its leadoff hitter hit one out of the park to start things off in the bottom of the fifth to extend its lead to 4-0.
With just two hits heading into the fifth, the Blazers looked to get its offense going sooner than later which Chase Coker was able to do. A double down the left field line put Coker in scoring position, where Jakob Harper was able to send him home after a deep double towards left field. Although VSU was only able to send one runner across home plate, it was enough to get things started for the team, now only down three.
Back-to-back singles put the tying run at the plate in the following inning as both the baserunners moved up a base following a DSU error. Logan Stephens sent a fly ball back towards left field for a sacrifice fly to now put the Blazers down by a pair. VSU couldn't get anything started during the next inning as it was running out of time for a comeback.
The eighth showed a glimpse of a comeback for VSU as Lewis was able to find third base. Stephens added another RBI to his name after he hit a single towards left field which was far enough for Lewis to cross the plate. Now down by just one run, the Blazers looked to put itself in position to tie the game or take the lead. DSU was able to squeak out of the inning though, leaving two Blazers stranded on the base pads.
After another dominant defensive performance by the Blazers in the eighth, as it only allowed two hits in the last four innings, VSU came up to bat with three more outs to make things happen. DSU came up big in the ninth though, where it was able to retire the only three batters it faced during the decisive inning.
DELTA STATE 15, VALDOSTA STATE 14 (11 Inn.)
After a quick first inning from the Blazers, DSU was able to keep rolling as it pushed one runner across home during its first at-bat of the second game. After one-two-three innings from both teams in the second, Collin Teegarden looked to get things going for the Blazers, which he did with a single through the left side. A hit batter, followed by a sacrifice bunt, push the two runners to second and third, enough for Lewis to drive Teegarden home. Daantji came up following the RBI and hit one well over the center fielders head for a triple, putting the Blazers ahead 2-1 after the top of the third.
The Blazers lead didn't stay for long as the first two Statesmen singled, followed by a three-run homerun to quickly force the Blazers to play catchup. DSU pushed one more runner across home after a double which turned into a run after a throwing error from the Blazers. The following inning looked promising for the Blazers, loading the bases with just one out, but VSU hit into a double play to leave two important runners stranded.
The Statesmen were able to tack on one more in the fifth, followed by a pair of runs off a two-run homerun in the sixth to put the Blazers down by six with nine outs to go. In the seventh, Neal was able to reach first off a single, followed by second from a passed ball. Ben Rowdon saw four straight balls to put two runners on base, setting up Lewis to send a blast deep passed the outfield fence for a three-run shot to put the Blazers down by just a trio of runs. A Daantji double and a hit by pitch put the tying run at the plate, but DSU came up strong and left both runners stranded.
The Statesmen answered with a run of its own in the seventh to put itself up by four but left two runners stranded on base. The Blazers continued to battle after Teegarden and Neal placed themselves on first and third. Rowdon smacked one into the gap to drive in Teegarden to put its deficit to just a trio of runs. Daantji hit into a ground out but was able to send Neal home, followed by a wild pitch walk which brought Rowdon home to put the pressure on as the game quickly turned to a one-run game late. DSU added an insurance run in the eight to make it a 10-8 ballgame.
One final push for the Blazers to finish the doubleheader even with the Statesmen started off with a Coker single to bring up Teegarden, representing the tying run. Teegarden singled towards the right field gap which pushed Coker to third, enough to set up Neal for an RBI single to make it a one run game. Rowdon, the following batter, reached on a fielder's choice which brought Teegarden home to tie the game up at 10. It didn't stop there, as Lewis swung at the first pitch which brought Rowdon home to give the Blazers a big one run lead, turning to its defense to try and come up with three outs. DSU was able to tie things up in the ninth, forcing extra innings.
Each team kept the game alive as it both sent a runner across the plate to force an 11th inning. Neal added on another hit, followed by a Lewis single and Daantji walk to jack the bases with two outs. Jordan Holt saw four pitches which were all balls, putting the Blazers up once again followed by a balk which advanced all runners. The Blazers were now sitting with a two-run lead after the top of the 11th. DSU was able to break through though as it saw three runners' cross home to sweep the Blazers and take game three, 15-14.
