Valhalla Returns: Lowndes advances to Final Four for first time since 2006

VALDOSTA –– It took an extra inning, but the Lowndes Vikings baseball team is back in the Final Four.
Austin Hancock's game-winning hit gave the Vikings a 5-4 win over the Lambert Longhorns in a win or go home Game 3 Thursday night at Noel George Field.
For the first time since 2006, the Vikings will appear in the GHSA state semifinals Monday against the Parkview Panthers.
"I'm happy for the kids," Lowndes head coach Ryan Page said. "They're the ones that are out there grinding and battling. They're the ones that get all the work and do all the work. I'm just happy for them, man. They've worked so hard for this and to see them get that excitement on the field was something else."
The Vikings led the game 4-1 before the Longhorns fought back to tie the game at 4 with a three-run fifth inning.
With the game deadlocked, Hancock came through with the clutch RBI to bring in Sam Bennett for the winning run.
"When Austin came up, the opposing coach called timeout and I walked up to Austin and said, 'You know what's great about this moment, son?' He said, 'What, Coach?' I said, 'You can't lose the ballgame. All you can do is win it," Page recalled. "I said 'Go win it,' and he did. He did a great job. He elevated a pitch and got it to the outfield and that's what we needed in that moment.
"The inning before, we hit a ground ball when we needed a fly ball and didn't execute. To have that opportunity again was just a blessing and we're just glad we had that moment and glad that young man had that moment because he had a heck of a day."
Despite blowing the early lead, Page was proud of the way the team didn't have an emotional letdown in such a critical game.
"We told them it was going to be a battle the whole time," Page said. "It was going to be back and forth and we had to take those runs when they came and just had to keep competing. I'm super proud of them because they did that. When (Lambert) got those runs, they didn't stop. They just kept competing."
The Vikings tallied nine hits in the victory, led by McCage Pruitt's 2-for-4 day at the plate. Gage Smith went 1-for-3 with a run and two RBIs and Hancock's lone hit capped a 1-for-4 day with the winning RBI.
The Vikings were supported by solid pitching by starter Jalen Hudson and reliever Garitt Fender. The duo combined for four strikeouts, three walks, four earned runs and five hits in eight innings.
"Those two guys have been vital to our season this year," Page said of Hudson and Fender. "They're so important to our team. Jalen just had a gutsy, unbelievable performance today. I couldn't be prouder of that young man. It couldn't have happened to a better kid. Garitt's done what he's done all year –– he comes in and closes games. We've told him, 'Son, we want the ball in your hands at the end of the game.' We gave it to him and he did what he's always done. He competed. He didn't have his best stuff today at all, but he just battled through it and kept grinding and kept competing and it was fun to watch."
The Vikings travel to Lilburn, Ga., to face the Panthers, who are 26-10 on the season and have won their last 14 games in a row.
"Look, Parkview is the standard in Georgia," Page said. "They're the team that's won three of the last four. They've won several in a row and they've been in the state championship every year. We just tell our kids, 'Hey, if you want to be the best, you've got to go beat the best,' and that's where we're headed. I think our kids are ready for the challenge and they won't be scared. They'll go in there and they'll compete and we'll give them our best shot and that's all I can ask for out of the kids."
The GHSA Class 7A state semifinal doubleheader between Lowndes and Parkview begins Monday at 4 p.m. The "if necessary" Game 3 will be held Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Parkview High School is located at 998 Cole Dr SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. Tickets are available online with Go Fan and will also be available the day of the game – credit card sales only. Tickets can be purchased at https://gofan.co/app/events/315897?schoolId=GA5226
