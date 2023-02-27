LAWRENCEVILLE – The first six minutes were a struggle for Grayson. The last 26 minutes were anything but.
Locked in a low-scoring defensive battle for the first six minutes with Valdosta, it was only a matter of time before the Rams caught fire and ran away with a 76-53 win to advance to the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals for the second year in a row.
CJ Hyland poured in a game-high 25 points on 9 of 12 shooting and as a team, the Rams shot 50 percent from the field against a Wildcats team that hadn’t allowed 70 points in a game since late December.
Defensively, the Rams held the Wildcats to a measly 16 points in the first half.
Grayson head coach Geoffrey Pierce credited his team’s defense for getting their offense going after an up-and-down first quarter.
“I thought we turned up the intensity on defense,” Pierce said. “Flying around, diving for loose balls, things of that nature. We were missing shots that we had been hitting recently, but defense is all effort. So I thought we had a good game defensively. That kind of led to us getting things going in transition.”
The Rams managed just 12 points in the first quarter after missing 11 shots, but it didn’t take long for them to get going in the second quarter.
Great team defense turned into a lot of easy baskets for the Rams in the second quarter. They poured in 25 points in the quarter on 11 of 16 shooting. Five of their field goals came after turnovers forced by the defense.
A Hyland mid-range jumper gave the Rams its first double-digit lead of the game 14-4 early in the second quarter and it sparked a 16-3 run to blow the game wide open.
A Chad Moodie dunk capped off the 16-3 run to give the Rams a 28-7 lead with just over three minutes remaining in the quarter.
By halftime, the Rams held a 37-16 lead with Hyland responsible for 18 points.
“We’re hard on him, just because we know what he’s capable of doing,” Pierce said of Hyland. “He’s a very good point guard. A good basketball player. So just being aggressive, staying in attack mode and putting pressure on the defense. He had a lot of good draw and dishes for corner threes. He had a really good game.”
The Rams matched their 25-point second quarter with another 25-point third quarter. They opened on a quick 6-2 run following a Hyland three-pointer and never let the Wildcats have any thoughts of a comeback.
Moodie, who had three blocks on defense, dunked another one home midway through the third quarter to keep the Rams out in front by 21 points. By the end of the quarter, they led the Wildcats 62-36.
Despite turning the ball over at a high clip in the fourth due in large part to Pierce pulling his starters one by one, the Rams continued to shoot lights out from the field.
They opened up the fourth quarter by nailing their first five shots and got a mid-range jumper and a dunk from freshman Kayden Allen, who finished his night with 11 points.
“Kayden had a good game as well,” Pierce said. “His future is very bright.”
By midway through the fourth quarter, all five starters were pulled and the Rams went on to win by 23 points.
The Rams had five players score in double figures. Hyland led the way with 25 while Moodie (12 points), Allen (11 points), Gicarri Harris (10 points) and Laz Mason (10 points) all joined him.
With the win, the Rams will now play host to Walton, who knocked off Peachtree Ridge on the road Saturday night. The game will be held at Archer in what will be the Rams’ fourth straight home game played at their rival’s school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.