VALDOSTA – For the second time in school history, Valdosta High School is sending a tennis player to the next level.
Girls No. 1 Kendall Haden signed with the University of West Georgia Feb. 17.
Haden will join the Wolves, who compete against Valdosta State and others in the Gulf South Conference.
“Honestly, the athletics here at Valdosta High School have really helped me prosper with tennis and everything and just the people here have really helped me,” Haden said. “It’s really nice to see that all the hard work and effort I’ve put in and other people have put into me has paid off.”
Valdosta High girls tennis coach Heather Dowdy, who has spent the last 17 years coaching tennis for the Wildcats, was at the school when Valdosta County Club tennis pro Jamie Childree went on to play at the College of Coastal Georgia out of Valdosta High School.
Dowdy, who plans to retire as tennis coach at the end of the season, talked about what Haden’s signing means to her and the Wildcat program.
“My first signing is in the building, Jamie, and my last signing is going to be Kendall as my tenure as tennis coach comes to an end,” Dowdy said. “We’re saving the best for last. You’ve got to have a female athlete to represent.”
During the ceremony, Haden started by thanking God and given credit to her parents, saying, “Being a tennis parent is very hard”. Haden also acknowledged the role that Jamie and his brother Keith Childree played in her development as her coaches over the years.
According to Haden, she has made considerable strides on court since her last conversations with the Wolves’ coaching staff. Haden’s goal is to crack the starting lineup her freshman year, but she understands how the process works.
“If not, I know the team’s really good and I know that will only help me get better,” Haden said.
Heading into her senior season at Valdosta, Haden said she has worked diligently to improve perhaps the most important aspect of tennis – the mental game.
Technically speaking, Haden has also worked on developing her serve – the most complicated shot in tennis.
“I’ve really worked hard on my mental game,” Haden said. “If you don’t have a good mental game then nothing works. ... Another thing is definitely my serve. That’s the first point, the ball you get in.”
Haden has played in the No. 1 spot every year except her junior year at Valdosta. Last season, Haden went undefeated in region play.
On the day she signed her college scholarship, Haden reflects on what Valdosta High School has meant to her.
“It’s given me a sense of family,” Haden said. “I’ve moved around a bunch and none of my schools have had tennis teams or anything. They were like really good football schools. Being here is just so cool and such a great experience.”
