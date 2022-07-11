Valdosta's Keeanu Morel signs with Carolina University

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School baseball sends another one of its own to the college level as senior Keeanu Morel signed with Carolina University of the NCCAA Monday morning.
Morel, a shortstop for the Wildcats, heads to Winston-Salem, North Carolina to join a Bruins program that went 36-15 in 2022 with a pristine 17-1 mark in conference play.
Morel recorded two RBIs and scored one run for the 'Cats while batting .154 on the season in a reserve role. Morel and the 'Cats went 18-11 last season.
"This is a tremendous opportunity for Keeanu to continue his academic and athletic career," Former Valdosta head baseball coach Brad Porter said via text message Monday. "The entire baseball coaching staff is excited for him and we look for him to do well."
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
