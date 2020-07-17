VALDOSTA –– For the second time this summer, Louisville has nabbed a commitment from a Valdosta product.
Valdosta High senior linebacker Jaylin Alderman committed to the Cardinals, joining Lowndes defensive back T.J. Quinn, who committed on June 18.
Alderman was the team's most-offered defensive player with more than 15 offers. According to Alderman, Louisville's culture and coaching staff ultimately won his commitment.
"I built a great relationship with Coach Nicholson and other coaches on the coaching staff," Alderman said. "Louisville has a great culture and the coaches care a lot about their players. ... They told me i have a great opportunity to come in and play. They are really fired up about getting me on campus to get things rolling."
Alderman was the head of the snake for a much-improved Valdosta defense last season. With Alderman guiding the defense on the field, the Wildcats allowed 19.7 points per game and allowed just nine rushing touchdowns all season.
Alderman was a standout as linebacker, but saw time on offense at tight end in several key region games and into the state playoffs.
"Jaylin Alderman was a guy that we saw was going to begin to be the leader of our defense," said Justin Montgomery, former Valdosta defensive coordinator. "Jaylin mastered his position and then Coach (Josh) Crawford used him as a weapon on offense. He wasn't one of those guys where you just pull him over and ask him to block. He was a weapon who was scoring points on offense as well as leading our defense every Friday night.
"I've told a lot of recruiters that Jaylin Alderman is one of the hardest working guys I've coached, and I believe that. He cares. He's one of those guys that's going to show up, do the right thing, he's going to do everything you ask of him in the weight room and he takes it seriously. He's a joy to coach."
While Alderman has committed to the Cardinals, he is unsure of when he will officially sign. However, whenever he does, he plans to enroll early.
Alderman spent the last two seasons under Montgomery, but will play his senior year under returning defensive coordinator Jeff Kent on head coach Rush Propst's staff. Alderman feels his familiarity with Kent will reap immediate benefits on the field this fall.
"Me and Coach Montgomery have a great relationship on and off the field," Alderman said. "He’s always preaching about the little things that make you a great player and also being a great leader to my teammates. I'm very familiar with Coach Kent and his coaching style. He was my coach at Valdosta last year for about a couple months before he left and we had a great relationship. When he came back, it picked back up on the same page, but I learn a lot from Coach Kent. He teaches me how to be a true linebacker whether it's stopping the run or in pass coverage."
The 'Cats are set to open the 2020 season Aug. 22 against Warner Robins.
Heading into his senior year, Alderman reveals he has set a personal goal to make 100-plus tackles this season. After making it to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs last year, Alderman wants to go further in his final season.
"My No. 1 goal is winning a state championship," Alderman said. "Now that I have my commitment out the way, I can now focus on leading my team to a state title."
