Valdosta's Harris loses appeal, remains ineligible

VALDOSTA – After being ruled ineligible by the GHSA, Valdosta four-star defensive lineman Gabriel Harris, was denied his hardship appeal Tuesday – leaving the chances of him starting his senior season Friday in jeopardy.
As first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Todd Holcomb, the GHSA's four-person appeals committee heard Harris’ case and voted unanimously to uphold the initial ruling handed down Aug. 3.
GHSA rules say a student who transfers is ineligible for sports for one year unless the student makes a bona fide move with his or her family unit to a new school district. Failing that, the student must win a hardship appeal, arguing for special circumstances that necessitated a move that did not meet eligibility requirements.
The University of Georgia commit could elect to make one last appeal to the GHSA Executive Committee or its Board of Trustees.
If the ruling remains upheld, Harris will be ineligible to play at any GHSA school.
Harris, who began practicing with the 'Cats in May, was expected to team with upcoming junior defensive linemen Eric Brantley and Omar White to form one of the most fearsome and talented defensive lines in the state.
The Wildcats open the season at home against North Miami (Fla.) Aug. 19.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.