VALDOSTA – Valdosta High football sent two more seniors to the college ranks Wednesday.
Senior inside linebacker Edward Carter and senior running back Terrell Denson signed with Fort Valley State and Highland Community College respectively in the VHS Gymnasium lobby.
Carter finished third on the team in total tackles with 83 and fourth on the team in tackles for loss with 15.
Denson, the team's leading rusher, posted three 100-yard rushing games and rushed for 733 yards in 2021.
