VALDOSTA — With two months remaining until the regular season, Valdosta High School has announced season ticket sales for the 2023 football campaign.
Valdosta City Schools has set season ticket sales at $50 per seat for fans, and a bit lower — $40 per seat — for members of VCS faculty. Student ticket prices will begin soon, stated VCS, with a cost of $25 per seat.
Home games for the Wildcats this year are Banneker on Sept. 1, Warner Robins on Sept. 8, Coral Gables (Fla.) on Sept. 15, Lowndes on Oct. 6 and Camden County on Oct. 20. The Lowndes and Camden contests are Region 1-7A games.
The ticket office, located at 1204 Williams St., is slated to reopen June 20 and open on Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon and 3-5 p.m.
For more information, contact the ticket office at (229) 671-6049 or (229) 563-0488.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.