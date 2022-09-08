VALDOSTA – History was made Tuesday night as the Valdosta High Lady Wildcats beat Lee County for the first time and followed it up with a sweep of the Columbia Tigers.
Offensively, a number of ‘Cats contributed with Keona Martin having nine kills, Mason Holtzclaw eight, Nalani Martin seven, and Analei Barrett with six.
Kate Woodward dished out 17 assists and had four aces while Fiora Shen continued to shine on defense with 26 digs and 23 serve receives.
The JV Wildcats continue their undefeated streak as they took down both Lee County and Columbia. In the first set against Lee, Serenity carried the team with 14 straight service points. The night was led in offense by Jadyn Wright and Ellie Batts. Defense was carried by Serenity Carter and Breonna Williams.
Ninth grade fell to Lee County in two sets.
