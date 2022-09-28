Fiora Shen

Valdosta libero Fiora Shen (34) serves during a match against Lowndes Sept. 22 at Valdosta High School

 File Photo: Shane Thomas | The Valdosta Daily Times

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High volleyball team earned a split in its non-region play date with Perry and Maclay Tuesday evening.

The Wildcats (24-8) defeated the Perry Panthers 2-0 in the opener – winning the first set 25-19 and closing out with a 25-23 decision in the clincher.

However, in the nightcap against the Marauders, the 'Cats dropped thier match 2-0.

The Marauders performed well Tuesday, knocking off Perry 2-0 – winning the first set 25-9 and closing out the match with a 25-15 win in set No. 2.

