VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats volleyball team (21-12) pick up a home split against The Rock (Fla.) and Tift County Tuesday evening.
The 'Cats fell to the Lions 2-1 despite narrowly winning the first set 26-24. The Lions took the second set 25-16 and closed out the match with a 15-11 edge in the third set.
Things turned around in the final match as the 'Cats bounced back against the Blue Devils 2-0. Valdosta dominated the first set, winning decisively 25-4 before closing out the match with a 25-11 score in the second set.
Valdosta will host Northside and Lee County in the Region 1-6A Quad Area Tournament Thursday.
