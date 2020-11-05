VALDOSTA –– Consistency –– an 11-letter word and the answer to the Wildcats' offensive struggles.
After a 14-0 victory against Northside last week, Valdosta (3-3, 1-0 Region 1-6A) travels to Houston County (5-3, 0-1) on Friday looking for their second region win.
The win against the Eagles came on the heels of a 41-0 performance against Westside in what appeared to be a turn of the page by Valdosta.
Instead, the two-touchdown win against Northside left unanswered questions for the coaching staff and players.
“We just have to have consistency,” head coach Rush Propst said. “I thought our quarterback got better this week. I think Amari (Jones) had a better week of practice. That’s a promise. Overall, we just have to have consistency with this football team. Everything else is fine. I think defensively we’re playing really well and offensively I think we’ve had a better week of practice so we should play better.”
The Wildcats will need a better outing than the last time they played away from home.
When Valdosta faced Colquitt on the road, it resulted in a 24-10 defeat that was sealed by a late-game pick-six thrown by Jones.
That late-September contest seems like it was ages ago, but the Wildcats have only played three games since then.
Each of those games presented adversity for Valdosta, but Houston County may present the biggest test.
The Bears use a methodical rushing attack to control the pace of the game. They like to keep opposing offenses off the field, and defenses on the field for long, tiring possessions.
The Bears only average 12 points per game, but have five wins this season using this recipe.
Houston is anchored by a relentless defense. They use their front seven to pressure quarterbacks and ball carriers and make it difficult for offenses to execute their game plans.
Last week, Houston was in a good position to steal the game from Lee County but couldn’t capitalize off of the turnovers forced by its defense.
Last week, Jones took a lot of the blame for Valdosta's offensive struggles.
This week, Jones’ focus will be on protecting the football, getting completions and staying comfortable as he prepares for an aggressive Houston defense.
“Being consistent,” Jones said on what he’s working on this week. “Just completions, I didn’t have many completions last week. Calming down and protecting the ball. I’ve had two fumbles in two weeks.”
As the Wildcats head into the second road game of the year, Jones knows it’ll be a battle. It’ll take total team effort going forward.
“That’s a good team –– obviously their record shows,” Jones added about the Bears. “It’s going to take offensive production. Our defense, they produce every week and we lean heavily on them. They save us a lot. So offensive production and defense continue to do what they do. We should come out with a win.”
Valdosta’s defense has only allowed 14 points through the last 10 quarters that they’ve played.
Against the Eagles, they held the offense to negative nine rushing yards and 67 total yards.
Matching up with a run-heavy offense like Houston County's will be a measuring stick.
It’s a litmus test for a team with deep postseason aspirations.
Valdosta and Houston County have faced each other 12 times with the Wildcats winning 11 of those games.
Valdosta has scored more than 50 points in each of the last three meetings.
The Bears and Wildcats face off at Freedom Field on Friday with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.
