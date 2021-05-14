The Valdosta Wildcats football team wraps up its spring schedule Saturday against Jones County.
For the ‘Cats, it will be their first spring game since 2019 after not having spring training activities last year due to COVID-19.
Saturday’s spring game will also be the first look at the 2021 squad under acting head coach Shelton Felton.
The Wildcats went 7-5 in 2020 and made their first appearance in the state semifinals since 2016. The ‘Cats face a Jones County Greyhounds team that went 11-4 in 2020 and undefeated in Region 4-5A.
Kick off is scheduled for 8 p.m. in Gray, Ga.
