Valdosta to host Thomasville in preseason scrimmage

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats will host the Thomasville Bulldogs in a preseason scrimmage this Friday, Aug. 12 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Kick-off for this game is set for 7:30 pm.
All tickets will be $10 general admission seats. New this year, VHS is pleased to announce that we will be using GoFan mobile ticketing for general admission into all athletic events. Fans can purchase tickets online through the Valdosta High GoFan page (https://gofan.co/app/school/GA7328), the GoFan mobile app for iPhones or by presenting a card or mobile payment option at the ticket gate. All major credit cards are accepted, along with Apple Pay as well as Google Pay.
Everyone is encouraged to buy their general admission tickets online prior to reaching the facility or at the gate. For your convenience, signage will be set up at each venue to help fans navigate an online or regular ticket purchase quickly and easily. Fans can download the GoFan app or visit gofan.co (not com) and search “Valdosta High School” to purchase general admission tickets ahead of any high school level sporting event. This link, https://gofan.co/app/school/GA7328, is the direct link for all VHS athletic ticketing.
