VALDOSTA –– The 2019 Junior Winnersville Classic wrapped up with a pair of gritty performances by the Valdosta and Lowndes All-Star teams on Thursday.
Despite a plethora of penalties and two overtime periods, the Valdosta 2nd Grade All-Stars edged out Lowndes 12-6 in the opener.
After a scoreless first quarter, Valdosta got on the board in exciting fashion as Valdosta Gold player Kingston Godfrey busted out a long run to the end zone. About 10 yards from paydirt, Godfrey put on the brakes to shed one Lowndes defender, then juked to sidestep another on his way in for a touchdown –– bringing the crowd at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium to its feet.
The score came with 21.8 seconds left in the first half and Valdosta led 6-0 at halftime.
The Valdosta defense all but shut down Lowndes on the first drive of the second half as it appeared Lowndes would go three-and-out in the red zone. However, a holding penalty on Valdosta gave Lowndes an opening to tie the game. Pine Grove's Valin Moore found an opening to the right and dragged out until he was able to cut upfield and get past the Valdosta defense on the edge to score with 8:34 left in the third quarter.
Neither team was able to punch the ball the remainder of regulation as both teams traded long drives derailed by penalties and ineffective runs downfield.
In the first overtime period, Lowndes recovered a Valdosta fumble, but were stopped on four straight plays to give the ball back to Valdosta. Valdosta turned the ball over on downs to send the game to a second overtime.
In the second extra session, Valdosta stopped Lowndes on three straight plays and prevented Moore from getting in the end zone on fourth down to take over.
On the ensuing Valdosta drive, following an offsides penalty on Lowndes, Valdosta put the nail in the coffin on the legs of Kendrick Manning. On second-and-goal, Manning bounced outside to the right and beat his defender to the end zone for the game-winning touchdown. After being congratulated by his teammates, Manning was hoisted into the air by one of his coaches.
4th/5th Grade Game
The nightcap featured the 4th/5th Grade All-Stars and ultimately came down to stellar defense and a timely takeaway.
Both teams were scoreless deep into the third quarter as neither team was able to mount a great deal of momentum. Valdosta and Lowndes traded lost fumbles that killed long drives, but the play of the game came late in the third.
Lowndes quarterback James Langford dropped back to pass looking for a receiver downfield, but was picked off by Valdosta's Jaden Daniels. Daniels beat every Lowndes player the other way, resulting in a pick-six that gave Valdosta a 7-0 lead with 2:11 left in the third quarter.
Though Valdosta would recover a Lowndes fumble on the ensuing drive, they were unable to capitalize –– giving the ball back to Lowndes.
The Lowndes All-Stars hitched their hopes to running back Braylon Neal. Neal, perhaps the tallest offensive player for Lowndes, had put together several punishing runs all night long. Neal even dished out a few mammoth hits on defense, but with the game in the balance, Valdosta's defense gang-tackled to stifle Neal on back-to-back drives to bring up third down.
Langford looked for Neal on a long pass play that looked to be intercepted by a Valdosta defensive back. Fortunately for Lowndes, officials ruled the pass was caught by Neal to extend the drive. Valdosta ultimately turned Lowndes over on downs and ran the clock out to seal the victory.
In addition, game officials came together to contribute Chick-fil-A gift cards to the Sportsmanship Award winners –– a tradition that began at the very first Junior Winnersville Classic six years ago. Officials present the award to one player on each team who shows true character, integrity, work ethic and sportsmanship.
Sportsmanship Award Winners
Kindergarten: James William Nelson (Lowndes), Brisyn Frazier (Valdosta)
1st Grade: Bryson Sermons (Lowndes), Jeremiah Brantley (Valdosta)
2nd Grade: Baker Soles (Lowndes), Kendrick Manning (Valdosta)
3rd Grade: Peyton Holder (Lowndes), Michael Miranda (Valdosta)
4th/5th Grade: Christian Allen (Lowndes), Jamarion Mingo (Valdosta)
