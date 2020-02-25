Valdosta State University is proud to serve as the host site for the Georgia High School Association Class A - Public Boys and Girls Semifinals and the Georgia High School Association Class AAA - Public Boys and Girls Semifinals. The event returns to The Complex at Valdosta State for the fifth consecutive year and this year is the first time VSU has hosted multiple classes in the semifinal round.
"We are thrilled to work with the Georgia High School Association and serve as the host site for the Class A and Class AAA girls and boys state basketball semifinals," Valdosta State Director of Athletics Herb Reinhard. "This is a great opportunity for Blazer Nation to watch some outstanding high school basketball and a wonderful chance for us to showcase our beautiful campus and basketball facility. We welcome all the visiting teams and fans to Valdosta and Valdosta State University."
VENUE: The Complex at Valdosta State University is located on the corner of Baytree Rd. and Sustella Ave. and serves as the home of the Blazer and Lady Blazer basketball teams as well as the 2014 GSC Champion volleyball team. As one of the top Division II arenas in the country, The Complex seats 5,300 and underwent renovations and received a new color scheme in 2013. The facility includes upper and lower level seating, state of the art lighting, a concert level sound system, a mezzanine level with a track, concession areas, and multiple restrooms.
TEAMS: The tournament will feature eight boys teams and eight girls teams (both classes) for a total of 16 teams, with four games a day on Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, Feb. 29. The semifinal winners advance to Macon for the state championship games in Macon's Centroplex.
SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITY: The Valdosta State University Admissions Office will be providing information on attending VSU and a scholarship opportunity. For more information on attending Valdosta State University, you may request information through this website.
SCHEDULE: The semifinal rounds of the tournament will take place on Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, with game times 2, 4, 6, 8 each day. The teams will be updated on this page by Thursday, Feb. 27.
TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased at the gate. Doors will open 1:00 p.m. All tickets are priced at $15, with free admission for children two and under (babies in arm is the GHSA policy). Per GHSA regulations, re-entry is prohibited and only cash is accepted.
WEBCAST: All games for both classes will be available for live streaming by NFHSnetwork.com.
BRACKETS:
A Public Boys
https://www.ghsa.net/2019-2020-ghsa-class-a-public-boys-state-basketball-championship-bracket
AAA Public Boys
https://www.ghsa.net/2019-2020-ghsa-class-aaa-boys-state-basketball-championship-bracket
A Public Girls
https://www.ghsa.net/2019-2020-ghsa-class-a-public-girls-state-basketball-championship-bracket
AAA Public Girls
https://www.ghsa.net/2019-2020-ghsa-class-aaa-girls-state-basketball-championship-bracket
DIRECTIONS: From I-75 at Exit 18, go east to the 1st light (Gornto Rd.), turn left. Go to 1st light (Baytree Rd.), turn right. The Complex is at the 5th light on the corner of Baytree Rd. and Sustella Ave. 401 Baytree Rd., Valdosta, GA 31602
PARKING: Parking will be available in the Oak Street and Sustella Lots, both located directly outside of The Complex.
