VALDOSTA -- Valdosta State football is preparing to host its preseason camp. Players are scheduled to report today and camp begins Friday at 8 a.m. The Blazers are scheduled to hold 20 practices throughout the remainder of August.
The reigning national champions were selected as the top team overall in the Gulf South Conference preseason coaches poll. They also tabbed a conference best nine players on the preseason all-conference team. The preseason camp is scheduled to end on Aug. 31 which is a week before the Blazers open the season against Albany State on Sept. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.