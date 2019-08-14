VALDOSTA –– Valdosta High basketball players Jaliyn Jones and Tra Whitfield signed with colleges on Tuesday.
Jones, a 6-foot-1 combo guard, signed with East Georgia State College while Whitfield, a 6-foot-1 forward, agreed to sign with Trinity Baptist College.
“It feels pretty good –– I made my decision back in May, but it feels good to finally get it out of the way and know that there’s a next step for me in what God has planned for me,” Jones said.
Jones plans to major in education and upon visiting the campus in Swainsboro, Ga., he was sold on the proximity of the school to resources in the area and the lack of distractions with a smaller campus. Jones feels the school was “made for basketball”.
Whitfield spoke about what signing with the Eagles meant to him after the signing.
“This day really means everything to me,” Whitfield said. “Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve been waiting on this day to come. I’m excited to be able to have the chance to play college basketball. It’s really one of the happiest days of my life right now.”
Jones averaged 9.1 points and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 52 percent from the floor in 26 games for the ‘Cats last season. Whitfield put together averages of 5.1 points and 3.8 rebounds and boasted a 55 percent field goal percentage in 18.1 minutes per game.
