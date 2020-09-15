Valdosta runners take top four spots at Tiftarea Panther Prowl

CHULA, Ga. –– Valdosta High cross country looked dominant Saturday as four runners took the top four spots at the Tiftarea Panther Prowl meet.
Wildcats junior runner Parker Jackson crossed the finish line first with a time of 18:57.36, followed by teammates Bunnis Williams (19:34.48), Mason Thompson (19:35.59) and William Gerber (20:14.18).
Fitzgerald's Andrew King, Wilcox County's Mason Harris, Ware County's Johs Troupe and Isaac Gaspar, and Fitzgerald's Henry Hernandez and Dakota Elrod rounded out the top-10 finishers.
Valdosta's Hayden Coggins finished 19th and Landon Jackson finished 31st in the 64-man field.
Valdosta took first-place overall with 28 points (20:16 average), followed by Fitzgerald (62 points, 21:44), Ware County (63, 22:00), Cook (98, 23:14), Wilcox County (130, 25:42) and Southland Academy (131, 26:08).
