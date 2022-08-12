VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High volleyball team got its season started with hard-fought wins Thursday night.
The Wildcats (2-0) took down the Tift County Blue Devils in three sets, 2-1. The 'Cats took the first set 25-17 before the Blue Devils battled back to squeeze out a 25-23 decision in the second set. In the decisive third set, Valdosta rallied to take the match 20-18.
The Wildcats host GIAA defending state champion Valwood Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
