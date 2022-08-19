VALDOSTA – Friday night football is back.
The Valdosta Wildcats kick off the 2022 season tonight against the North Miami Pioneers.
The 'Cats looked impressive in their preseason scrimmage last week as they routed the Thomasville Bulldogs 31-3.
North Miami enters tonight's game coming off a 4-5 record last season. The Pioneers averaged just 17.6 points per game while allowing a stingy 15 points per game.
Valdosta went 4-6 last season, allowing its fewest points per game in a season since 2014 (16.0).
Led by juniors Omar White and Eric Brantley along with senior TJ Morrison, the 'Cats have one of the most talented defensive fronts in the state.
"I think our defensive line will be real special," Valdosta head coach Shelton Felton said after last week's scrimmage. "We talk about Eric (Brantley) a lot, but we're led by TJ (Morrison) and also Omar White. We've got a couple of rotational guys. The strength of our team is our front. If we can play good up front on both sides of the ball, we can have a chance to win every Friday night."
Offensively, the 'Cats averaged 24.2 points per game – depending heavily on its offensive line and rushing attack to produce.
This season, the team figures to have more offensive dimensions as sophomore Todd Robinson steps in at quarterback. Robinson will have targets to go to downfield in Jalen Whitehead, Tyran Small, Mark McCoggle and Eli Lewis.
"I thought he handled it well, but he's got to make those plays he's supposed to make and we've got to fine-tune him and get him in better situations to make him successful," Felton said of Robinson. "I feel like once he gets the confidence, he's going to play better."
Felton continued, "We're young at receiver. We're young as far as playing time for some older guys, led by Jalen Whitehead. Mark (McCoggle) did a great job. We've got to catch and throw. That's Football 101 – catch and throw and get open."
Kickoff for tonight's game is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
