Valdosta opens home schedule against Madison County

VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta Wildcats (0-1) look to get themselves back in the win column when they host the Madison County (Fla.) Cowboys Friday at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
Last Saturday, the 'Cats lost their season opener for the first time since 2017 as they couldn't keep pace in a 48-20 loss to reigning Class 5A state champion Warner Robins in Macon.
Following the loss, Valdosta coach Shelton Felton said his team didn't play up to caliber on either side of the ball. Despite showing an ability to run the ball effectively in the preseason, the 'Cats were not able to establish the run against the Demons – putting more pressure on the passing game.
While the 'Cats did some good things on offense, it wasn't enough to turn the game in their favor.
“Well, offensively, we didn’t play up to caliber,” Felton said. “We had too many turnovers and they made some big plays, but we’re a better team than that. We’ve got to come back and play better. We’ve got to make plays. We’ve got to be able to run the ball. This was the first time since I’ve been here that we weren’t able to run the ball, so that was disappointing. We’re going to get it fixed and we’re going to get it corrected.”
Defensively, the Demons took advantage of the offense not being able to put together lengthy drives. Slowly but surely, they used their running game to wear down the Valdosta defense to run away with the game.
Felton felt his defense got tired as Warner Robins used their run game to smother them and didn't fly around the way they had in the preseason.
Friday's game will be the season opener for the Cowboys, who finished 10-3 last season under head coach Mike Coe.
Offensively, the Cowboys averaged 26.4 points per game last season en route to a state semifinal appearance.
The Cowboys were also stingy on defense, allowing just 10.46 points per game.
The non-region schedule will not do Valdosta any favors early on. Warner Robins included, Valdosta's non-region opponents combined to go 60-23 last season. Of those seven teams, five of them – Warner Robins, Madison County, Bainbridge, Colquitt County and Lowndes – won at least nine games and four of those teams made it to the state semifinals or farther.
After the loss to Warner Robins, Felton acknowledged that his team will be tested this year with the non-region schedule, but also embraced the opportunity, saying, “That’s why, in our region, who we are at Valdosta; we play those kinds of games. We’ve got to show up and play our style of football. We look forward to playing Madison and going back to the drawing board, make the corrections we need to fix and prepare for Madison. We’re going to give a better showing next week, I promise you that.”
Kickoff for Friday night's game is scheduled for 8 p.m.
