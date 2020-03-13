VLPRA is closely monitoring COVID-19 developments. Out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing all programs until at least March 26. This includes all athletics, special events, and rentals, as well as tennis clinics and lessons. The Senior Center, the Mildred Hunter Community Center, and the Craig Center will be closed during this time.
This is a rapidly changing situation and our plans will evolve daily as we receive more information. We will post any updates on our website, www.vlpra.com, and our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/vlpra.
