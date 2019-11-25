Valdosta-Lowndes County encouraged to "Paint the Town Red & Black"

The City of Valdosta, Lowndes County Board of Commissioners, Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority are teaming up, calling on Valdosta Lowndes County to paint the town red and black in support of Valdosta State University.
Coming off its second-straight undefeated regular season and a Gulf South Conference record 25-straight victories, the Valdosta State University Blazer football team has earned the top seed in Super Region Two for the upcoming NCAA Division II Football playoffs. The Blazers also earned the coveted bye to the second round of the playoffs and will play West Florida at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 30, at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
In 2018, the Blazers defeated the Ferris State Bulldogs in the NCAA Division II National Football Championship. The championship was the eighth-national title for VSU and the fourth in Blazer football. Now it’s time to cheer the Blazers on in the playoffs and support them as they begin the quest to bring another national championship trophy home to our community!
“On Friday nights our loyalties are divided between the Valdosta Wildcats, Lowndes County Vikings, Valwood Valiants and Georgia Christian Generals. On Saturday, everyone is a Blazer! We want the 2019 football team to know that we are behind them and are cheering this team on every step of the way,” said Mayor John Gayle. “One of VSU’s colors is the color red which represents strength, passion and energy. Valdosta is proud to have the university at its center. I don’t know where we would be without the economic impact this university provides to the city. Everything that goes on generates business in the city. It generates business for realtors, restaurants, and it is unbelievable what VSU does for this city.”
“We’re not TitleTown USA because of one program. VSU is a large part of the lifeblood of athletics in this community.” said Bill Slaughter, Lowndes County Board of Commission chairman. “VSU has an annual economic impact of approximately $400 million on the community. Valdosta State provides health professionals for our hospitals, teachers for our schools, and artists to entertain to make our lives more meaningful. I hope the community gets behind this effort so we can cheer on the Blazers to help them keep the National Championship trophy in Valdosta!”
You can help by placing flags outside your residence or business, painting windows, wearing your Blazer gear during the week — anything you can think of to show Blazer pride, including attending the big game
Tickets for the Nov. 30 game are on sale now at VSU Athletic Ticket Office and online at vstateblazers.com. Online sales continue through Friday, Nov. 29, at 8 p.m. ET. Tickets will be sold at the gate on game day.
Prices for tickets for the Nov. 30 game are $18 for reserved seats, all ages. The reserved seating only is available behind the home team bench (Sections C and D). Adult general admission tickets are $10; senior citizen tickets (65 and older) and youth tickets (ages 5-college student with ID) are $5. There will be no pass list available for this game or any future playoff game at VSU. Call 229-333-SEAT for more information on tickets for the postseason.
