VALDOSTA –– On Friday night, Lowndes and Valdosta will collide in the 58th Winnersville Classic.
But for one night, the longtime crosstown rivals put their differences aside as part of the Christ Makes Winners Rally Wednesday at First Baptist Church. Players from both teams were treated to a live band playing songs of worship and speeches from Southeast Georgia FCA Area Director Bobby Willis, Valdosta head coach Alan Rodemaker, Lowndes head coach Randy McPherson, Valdosta quarterback Tate Rodemaker and Lowndes senior Caleb Cook. The event highlighted the importance of fellowship, faith and community between the two schools and their students. Hamburgers, hot dogs and other refreshments were prepared for those in attendance during the event.
