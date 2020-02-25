Valdosta-Lowndes baseball game moved

VALDOSTA –– The first matchup between Lowndes and Valdosta on the baseball diamond has been postponed.
The rival schools were originally set to play at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Due to inclement weather and muddy playing conditions at Bazemore Field, the game has been moved to Monday, March 9, per Valdosta head baseball coach Brad Porter.
The Wildcats are currently 3-3 on the season while the Vikings are 4-4.
Valdosta will play at Lowndes on Tuesday, March 3 at 6 p.m.
