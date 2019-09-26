Valdosta looks to reverse recent history in Classic

VALDOSTA –– Someone's 0 has got to go.
The Valdosta Wildcats (5-0) and the Lowndes Vikings (5-0) collide tonight with their undefeated records and more importantly, bragging rights on the line.
The 'Cats are coming off a 44-7 non-region victory against Beaufort last week that saw them score over 40 points for the fourth time in five games. The Vikings dispatched the No. 12-ranked team in the nation, Miami Northwestern, 48-21 last week. By comparison, Lowndes has tallied at least 44 points in three of its first five contests.
Tonight marks the 58th time the two teams will face off since the rivalry began in 1968. Valdosta holds a 37-20 record all-time against Lowndes, but is just 6-14 in the last 20 meetings dating back to 1999.
"It's very important to me," Valdosta head coach Alan Rodemaker said. "(Former defensive coordinator) Jack Rudolph used to tell me he couldn't determine whether (Winnersville) was more important than the state championship [laughs]. ... It's really big. It's been a rivalry since the late 1960s, since Lowndes started school and Joe Wilson went over there –– he was a Wildcat –– and kind of got their program going.
"Let's just be real honest. In the last 20 years, they've got us and it hasn't been close. When I got here, we had lost seven in a row. The first year that we won it with me here in 2011 in dramatic style was big for us, big for our program and big for our kids' belief. ... The one we won in 2016 really helped us mentally –– I think it does give your kids confidence that they can play with or beat anybody if you can beat the crosstown rival. Typically, Lowndes and Valdosta –– one of those is pretty good, if not both of them. This year, we both have good starts. They probably look at this game probably the same as we do. But we need it. We haven't gotten this game in a couple years. These seniors have not played a significant role in this game. It's huge. I don't mean to play it down. I buy into it –– it's a good thing for this community, I'm thankful I'm a part of it, but it is a big game."
This year's Classic will feature the No. 1 team in Class 6A against the No. 3 team in Class 7A. Valdosta enters tonight's action averaging 48 points per game while Lowndes is averaging 45.2 points per game.
Unlike last year's matchup, both teams are well-equipped defensively.
So far, through five games, Valdosta has looked much improved on defense –– giving up 19.4 points per game, which is a full 15 points fewer than the 34 points per game it allowed last season.
Lowndes is as stellar as ever defensively, having allowed just 51 total points through their first five games.
Led by 6-foot-3 sophomore quarterback Jacurri Brown, the Vikings punish teams with their running game and throw when necessary, as evidenced by their average of eight passes per game.
The book on Lowndes seems simple enough, according to Rodemaker, but the method to the Vikings' madness lies is their precision.
"They're simple in what they do," Rodemaker said when asked about the Vikings. "They do their stuff with a lot of formations, but they're simple in what they do and they're really good at it. Their quarterback is a great runner, they've got some good running backs too. I was hoping, when they lost Tisdale to graduation, they'd be down a little bit; but they've got backs that are really good and I think their wide outs are good. They're a good offensive football team –– they're averaging as many or more points as we are this year.
"Their defense is getting a lot of press and they're playing really hard over there and I think they do a really good job being simple and playing fast. Offensively, they give us a ton of problems. ... Any time you have a running quarterback, that adds a dimension because typically, that's a guy you don't have to worry about because everybody else is blocking. You're down a guy on defense to be honest with you, from a normal formation, normal set standpoint. (Brown)'s just an excellent player...they throw it just enough to keep you honest."
Last season, for at least one game, the Winnersville Classic moniker was replaced with what many now call "The Travis Tisdale Game".
Now at Kentucky, Tisdale torched the 'Cats as a senior –– racking up 413 yards rushing and six touchdowns, scoring on runs of 75, 70, 27, 38 and 37 yards. Tisdale singlehandedly powered the Vikings past the 'Cats 71-35 in the last meeting.
"Last year, they hit on all cylinders against us," Rodemaker said. "When they wanted to run it, they ran it. When they wanted to throw it, they threw it. And when we started moving our force player in and out, they took advantage of what we gave them. So my hat's off to them –– I take full responsibility for last year's game because we needed to play a whole lot better on defense and that's really on me. Hopefully, we'll play a whole lot harder, a whole lot smarter this year and defend them better."
If the 'Cats hope to ensure another historic running game doesn't happen this time around, their run defense will need to continue to perform at a high level.
Valdosta is allowing just 81.4 yards rushing per game during its 5-0 start. With so much attention his team will need to pay to the Lowndes running game, Rodemaker says his team will look to force the Vikings to beat it through the air.
"Most definitely," Rodemaker said. "I think everybody's game plan against Lowndes is to make them throw it –– not because they can't throw it, but because they run it so well. If you can ever stop the run, I think you've got a chance. If you don't, they're just gonna keep running it down your throat. Certainly, for us, we want to make them throw the football some. When they do, we've got to tackle well in open spaces and we didn't do either last year. One, they ran it well and two, when we put a few more in the box, they threw it and we missed tackles on the perimeter. So we've got to be a much better tackling team on the perimeter and certainly, we want to make them throw the football."
Speaking of throwing the football, Valdosta senior quarterback Tate Rodemaker has been brilliant at the midway point of the season. Rodemaker is completing 70.7 percent of this passes (70-for-99) for 1,163 yards with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions to his credit.
A big reason for Rodemaker's success has been the work of the Valdosta receiving corps, led by junior Javonte Sherman. Sherman has broken out with the departure of former receiver Aalah Brown. The 6-foot-1 Sherman has a team-leading 18 catches for 318 yards and six touchdowns. Not only a threat in the passing game, Sherman is a standout on special teams as well with six punt returns for 159 yards and a touchdown this season.
With much attention being thrown to senior Jaheim Bell, Sherman has emerged as the go-to guy for Rodemaker and the 'Cats offense.
"He's just grown up mentally," Rodemaker said of his leading receiver. "I think he's handling practice better and he's handling hard coaching better. He's starting to realize his potential. ... He's a college football player and I think he's starting to realize that. His light's come on a little bit. He's a good player –– he plays on all our special teams and certainly has been our go-to guy at wide out this year. I've been happy with his progress."
After exorcising past demons against rivals Tift County and Colquitt County this season, Valdosta will look to vanquish perhaps its biggest demon in recent years against Lowndes.
Despite the wins against Tift and Colquitt, Rodemaker maintains a healthy respect for Lowndes heading into tonight's game.
"I think Lowndes is the best football team we'll play (this year)," Rodemaker said frankly. "Regardless of how far we go in 6A, I think it's the best football team we'll play. We'll have some region teams that are close. Up until now, Colquitt's been the best team we've played. Now, I think Lowndes certainly is right there but they'll be the best team we've played thus far."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.