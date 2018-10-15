Tickets for the Valdosta football team's game at Region 1-6A rival Lee County will be available Wednesday.
The Wildcats visit Lee County at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Tickets will be on sale at the Valdosta ticket office, located at 1204 Williams St. All tickets sold in advance will be $7. Any tickets purchased at the gate in Lee County will be $10.
The ticket office hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 2-5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. -noon.
For more information contact athletic director Reginald Mitchell at (229) 671-6049.
